Abbey Gardens Cycle Track Order and Shared Cycle Track

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a shared use footway/cycle track and to introduce a new dedicated cycle track across Abbey Gardens as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 94 kB)

Statment of Reasons (PDF, 119 kB)

PTRO22-036-01 (PDF, 2834 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to this proposal, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL (Tel: 01926 412142) or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Abbey Gardens”. Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 12 October 2023.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).