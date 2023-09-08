The importance of suicide prevention action: World Suicide Prevention Day

Sunday 10 September marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

Sunday 10 September marks World Suicide Prevention Day, and organisations across Coventry and Warwickshire will be coming together to raise awareness of the local and national support available to those who are struggling.

World Suicide Prevention Day occurs annually and is a time to spread hope to others, promote preventative measures, and raise awareness of suicide. An estimated 703,000 people a year take their life around the world and by raising awareness, reducing the stigma, and encouraging action we can help to reduce the instances of suicide.

Following on from the previous two years, this year’s theme is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’, which serves as a reminder to us that our actions, no matter how big or small, can make a difference to those who are struggling. It’s a reminder that through action, there is an alternative to suicide.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Every death by suicide is a tragedy that impacts families, friends, and the wider community. Our support for World Suicide Prevention Day is a part of the council’s ongoing commitment to working with our partners to reduce the number of people who die by suicide in our communities and provide better support for those bereaved by suicide. “The Dear Life website is a tool to support anyone impacted by suicide whether you need support for someone you are worried about or you need support for yourself. You’re not alone, there is help out there and we would encourage anyone struggling or in need of advice to reach out and use the support available to them.”

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust’s Lead for Clinical Risk and Suicide Prevention, Nicole Scott, said:

“World Suicide Prevention Day is an opportunity for local communities, including the NHS and local authorities, to come together to raise awareness of suicide, share the support that is out there, and encourage people to seek help when they need it. To mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2023, Coventry and Warwickshire Suicide Prevention Network is holding our first ever suicide prevention conference on the 11 September to share the great collaborative work that is being done to help prevent suicide. Key messages and information will be shared following the event. In a world where there can be tremendous stress and worry about financial circumstances, relationship breakdown, loss, or everything feeling as though it is becoming too much, there is hope if you share your emotions. People do want to help, and the world is a better place with you in it. If you or anyone you know are struggling you can access free help and support 24/7: Confidential emotional support for residents across Coventry and Warwickshire: call 0800 616171

Urgent crisis advice: call 111 or the NHS Mental Health Access Hubs on 08081 966 798

Specific Information for Children and Young People, Rise Crisis & Home Treatment Team 08081 966798 (select Option 2)”

Coventry City Councillor Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport, said:

“We are continuing to work with our partners to raise awareness, address the stigma, and reduce the rates of suicide in Coventry. Unfortunately, mental health is not talked about enough and this World Suicide Prevention Day can hopefully help to change that. “There is also the Wellbeing for Life Festival in Coventry city centre on 16 September that will bring lots of different services from across our area together to showcase the array of support that is available. I would encourage everyone to come along to find out what support is on their doorstep to help improve their own, or a friend, family member or neighbour’s health and wellbeing. “We want Coventry and Warwickshire to be a place where no one feels alone or isolated and to know there is always help and support to those that need it, whatever stage of life they may be.”

Suicide is preventable through education and intervention, which is why raising awareness and embedding suicide prevention actions is a public health priority.

Free online training courses are available to teach you the skills and confidence to have a potentially life-saving conversation with someone you’re worried about. To find out more, visit Zero Suicide Alliance website .

The mental health challenges that we face differ throughout different stages of our life. Wellbeing For Life has put together a life course map resource, which provides specific advice and resources suitable for various different situations, such as starting secondary school, pregnancy or retirement.

There are lots of available services that can be accessed for anyone who is struggling: