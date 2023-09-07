Work with us and help make Warwickshire even more child friendly

Working in social work is quite a challenge, but the results can be so rewarding when positive change happens for children and families. The team in Warwickshire is committed t...

Working in social work is quite a challenge, but the results can be so rewarding when positive change happens for children and families. The team in Warwickshire is committed to doing all they can to make the lives of those they work with the best they can be and there are many opportunities to make a difference.

Over the last few years, Warwickshire’s Children and Families Service has secured additional investment from the county council and the Department for Education to grow a service with children and families firmly at its heart. The service work with people to help them find their strengths and use their relationships to make lasting improvements to offer better chances in life. The approach and the progress made in social work has led to a good rating Ofsted judgement.

At the council, social workers do all they can to support Child Friendly Warwickshire, a countywide initiative led by the local authority to bring communities together to help children and young people be safe, skilled, happy, healthy and heard.

Cllr Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families service, mentioned, "We want to hear from social workers who share our values and vision and can bring care, compassion and creativity to teams. Families face many challenges, and we need exceptional individuals in social care to work with them to overcome issues.

"Warwickshire is a place to work, offering attractive benefits and lots of support to our workforce so they can be the best they can be. We offer flexible work options, and manageable workloads, a wellbeing or volunteering day and free counselling to help our social workers achieve a good work-life balance."

"We're creating something truly special here in Warwickshire – a community where diverse thoughts, skills, and experiences come together, all focused on working for every child. Our goal is to make Warwickshire child friendly, a place where children and young people are supported to thrive."

Warwickshire social workers contribute to making the county more child friendly every day.

Are you Child Friendly?

The council is looking for qualified social workers with passion and purpose who would help families and children be the best they can be.

For more information and to apply go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/workforus

Find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire.