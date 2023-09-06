Burton Farm Recycling Centre reopens for booked appointments after being forced to close last week.

Burton Farm Recycling Centre at Bishopton near Stratford-upon-Avon was forced to close at short notice last week due to accidental damage to the railway bridge on the approach road. Repairs have been carried out over the past few days and the bridge has now been signed off as safe.

Appointments from 9.30am on Thursday 7 September can now be booked again. Appointments can be booked for 15-minute slots between the following hours until 1 October 2023, after which winter opening hours will apply:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – 9:30am to 3:00pm

Wednesday – 9:30am to 6:00pm

Saturday, Sunday – 8:30am to 5:30pm

The reuse shop, run by Age UK, will also reopen on Thursday 7 September 2023, so people will be able to make donations and purchase preloved items.

Warwickshire County Council would like to thank residents for continuing to book slots at the county’s nine recycling centres. Due to the booking system, it was possible to inform all customers with appointments for the past week of the emergency closure for safety reasons. It is pleased to announce the site is fully operational again - ahead of scheduled period of closure. Quick and easy recycling centre bookings can be made via the Eventbrite App or at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

The County Council would also like to thank Network Rail and their bridge maintenance contractors Murphys for the speed at which they reacted to the issue, carried out repairs and assessed that the bridge is again safe.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“Thanks to proactive coordination between council staff, Network Rail and the contractors Murphys, the bridge repairs have been carried out in an impressively short timescale. The recycling centre was only closed for a week as opposed to the predicted two to four weeks. We thank residents for their patience while these essential repairs were made and apologise for any inconvenience caused. “Along with the other eight recycling centres in the Warwickshire network, Burton Farm enables residents to put their waste to good future use via reuse, composting and recycling. All the county’s recycling, in our kerbside bins and at the recycling centre, helps fight climate change and protect biodiversity. Recycling rates at the HWRCs are on the increase, so thanks to all who are separating their waste. Keep up the good work.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can also follow Warwickshire Recycles on Twitter and Facebook social media for daily recycling tips, and find out what happens to their recycling by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/