ADHD Awareness Duration: 3 hours

ADHD Awareness

Duration: 3 hours

Delivered by The ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity

About:

The ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity, based in Liverpool, is the largest user-led organisation of its kind in Europe, offering support to those with neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and Tourette’s syndrome. We are committed to improving the experiences of people with neurodevelopmental conditions and championing the positive contribution they make to society. We have pioneered a unique, lifespan service that encompasses health, education, the justice system and the workplace. We provide support for children, parents, teachers, social care providers, healthcare workers and employers. Working in partnership with health and education bodies and businesses, this unique, person-centred, lifespan service opens up opportunities and creates a greater understanding of neurodiversity.

All of our courses are interactive, full of practical strategies and informed by up to date research. We are able to offer a wide range of expert led courses across a wide range of subject areas. These courses can be tailored to your needs, which offers the opportunity to focus on a specific area/need or a selection of topics.

The course will cover:

1) What ADHD is and isn’t: including up to date research, key features, diagnostic criteria, comorbidities, executive functioning impairments, emotional dysregulation and the different presentations of ADHD, including gender.

2) Strategies for living well with ADHD and supporting children and young people: including support for executive functioning, residential considerations (environment, diet, sleep), anxiety, memory, activity and support for self-management, emotional regulation and de-escalation.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk