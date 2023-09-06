Youth Mental Health First Aid Youth MH Champion
Youth Mental Health First Aid
Youth MH Champion
Duration: 1-Day
Exam: No
Evaluation Required: Yes
Certificate of Completion: Yes
Course Resources: Yes
This one-day Mental Health First Aid England course certificates you as a Mental Health Champion. Learning takes place in two manageable sessions through a mixture of group activities, presentations and discussions. The Mental Health First Aid action plan is introduced, accompanied by a comprehensive set of resources inside your own personal manual.
Course Content:
- Understanding of common mental health issues and how they affect young people
- Ability to spot signs of mental ill health in young people and guide them to a place of support
- Knowledge and confidence to advocate for mental health awareness
- Skills to support positive wellbeing
- ACEs
- Trauma Informed
- Motivation and Resilience (including Maslow)
- Empathy vs Sympathy
- Resources to encourage conversation
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk