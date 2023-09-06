Youth Mental Health First Aid

Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Youth MH Champion

Duration: 1-Day

Exam: No

Evaluation Required: Yes

Certificate of Completion: Yes

Course Resources: Yes

This one-day Mental Health First Aid England course certificates you as a Mental Health Champion. Learning takes place in two manageable sessions through a mixture of group activities, presentations and discussions. The Mental Health First Aid action plan is introduced, accompanied by a comprehensive set of resources inside your own personal manual.

Course Content:

  • Understanding of common mental health issues and how they affect young people
  • Ability to spot signs of mental ill health in young people and guide them to a place of support
  • Knowledge and confidence to advocate for mental health awareness
  • Skills to support positive wellbeing
  • ACEs
  • Trauma Informed
  • Motivation and Resilience (including Maslow)
  • Empathy vs Sympathy
  • Resources to encourage conversation

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 6th September 2023

