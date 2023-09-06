Youth Mental Health First Aid Youth MH Champion

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Youth MH Champion

Duration: 1-Day

Exam: No

Evaluation Required: Yes

Certificate of Completion: Yes

Course Resources: Yes

This one-day Mental Health First Aid England course certificates you as a Mental Health Champion. Learning takes place in two manageable sessions through a mixture of group activities, presentations and discussions. The Mental Health First Aid action plan is introduced, accompanied by a comprehensive set of resources inside your own personal manual.

Course Content:

Understanding of common mental health issues and how they affect young people

Ability to spot signs of mental ill health in young people and guide them to a place of support

Knowledge and confidence to advocate for mental health awareness

Skills to support positive wellbeing

ACEs

Trauma Informed

Motivation and Resilience (including Maslow)

Empathy vs Sympathy

Resources to encourage conversation

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk