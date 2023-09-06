Understanding Cancer and Screening Services for people with Learning Disability Each course is 1.5 hours in length
Understanding Cancer and Screening Services for people with Learning Disability
Each course is 1.5 hours in length
Course Overview:
- The basics of cancer
- The importance of Early Diagnosis of cancer
- Cancer screening (bowel, breast and cervical)
- The signs and symptoms of bowel, breast and cervical cancer
- Health of people with learning disabilities
- Barriers to accessing cancer screening
- What is the role of LD practitioners in cancer screening for your clients?
- How do we assess capacity of our clients?
- How do we make reasonable adjustments for our clients?
- The complete cancer screening pathway for people with LD.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk