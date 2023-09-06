Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Sepsis Awareness in Adults

Course Overview:

•             Risk Factors for Sepsis?

•             What are the Symptoms In Adults?

•             What action to take if you notice signs of Sepsis?

•             Managing and Treating Sepsis?

•             How to support client recovering from Sepsis?

•             Information for clients and relatives about Sepsis?

 

Resources used during the training are directly off the UK Sepsis Trusts website. https://sepsistrust.org/

 

Please see this video as a good resource for spotting sepsis in children: https://vimeo.com/224178902?vimeo.com/224178902

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk.  Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 6th September 2023

