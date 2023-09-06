Sepsis Awareness in Adults

Course Overview:

• Risk Factors for Sepsis?

• What are the Symptoms In Adults?

• What action to take if you notice signs of Sepsis?

• Managing and Treating Sepsis?

• How to support client recovering from Sepsis?

• Information for clients and relatives about Sepsis?

Resources used during the training are directly off the UK Sepsis Trusts website. https://sepsistrust.org/

Please see this video as a good resource for spotting sepsis in children: https://vimeo.com/224178902?vimeo.com/224178902

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk