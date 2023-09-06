Sepsis Awareness in Adults
Course Overview:
• Risk Factors for Sepsis?
• What are the Symptoms In Adults?
• What action to take if you notice signs of Sepsis?
• Managing and Treating Sepsis?
• How to support client recovering from Sepsis?
• Information for clients and relatives about Sepsis?
Resources used during the training are directly off the UK Sepsis Trusts website. https://sepsistrust.org/
Please see this video as a good resource for spotting sepsis in children: https://vimeo.com/224178902?vimeo.com/224178902
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk