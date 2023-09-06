Online Grooming Awareness - Prevent Duty Team

This course option provides a guide to how social media and gaming can be used to groom vulnerable individuals, not just through radicalisation, but other forms of potential harm. The content includes, the impact of different social media apps, the Dark Web, gaming as well as guides to help keep safe online. Over the last 12 months there have been a significant number of risks and challenges that have occurred to safety online, with the impact of COVID-19 in particular making it even more important that we help to keep vulnerable people safe from harm.

The course is delivered by Joe Patterson - Cyber Crime Advisor and Geoff Thomas - Prevent Officer

Pre-Requisites: None

Test Required: No

Evaluation Required: Yes

Certificate Awarded: Yes

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk