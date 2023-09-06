Annual Health Checks for People with Learning Disability
Course Overview:
- Who is eligible for a health check – what is a learning disability?
- Learning disability population
- Differences between Mild, moderate, severe and profound learning disability
- Common health needs in the LD population
- Why we do learning disability health checks – relevant legislation, white papers, reports and campaigns
- Health inequalities for people with learning disabilities
- Barriers to healthcare
- Local uptake and data
- What is a learning disabilities annual health check and what to expect during the appointment
- How to support someone to prepare for a health check
- Reasonable adjustments
- Example of the national template that we advocate GP’s utilise
- Health action plan and hospital passport
- What you can do to support someone following their health check
- Resources and local LD services and support
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk