Annual Health Checks for People with Learning Disability

Course Overview:

  • Who is eligible for a health check – what is a learning disability?
  • Learning disability population 
  • Differences between Mild, moderate, severe and profound learning disability
  • Common health needs in the LD population
  • Why we do learning disability health checks – relevant legislation, white papers, reports and campaigns 
  • Health inequalities for people with learning disabilities
  • Barriers to healthcare
  • Local uptake and data 
  • What is a learning disabilities annual health check and what to expect during the appointment 
  • How to support someone to prepare for a health check 
  • Reasonable adjustments 
  • Example of the national template that we advocate GP’s utilise 
  • Health action plan and hospital passport 
  • What you can do to support someone following their health check 
  • Resources and local LD services and support 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 6th September 2023

