Bowel Health Awareness for Individuals with Learning Disabilities Duration: 2.5 – 3 hours
Exam: No
Evaluation Required: Yes
Certificate of Completion: Yes
Course Overview:
- The importance of good bowel health
- Monitoring bowel health and recognising changes
- Constipation - signs and symptoms
- Medication & STOMP
- Case Study
- Bowel Cancer / Screening Programmes
- Treatment Pathways / Mental Capacity Act
- Maintaining good bowel health
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk