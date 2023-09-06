Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Bowel Health Awareness for Individuals with Learning Disabilities

Bowel Health Awareness for Individuals with Learning Disabilities Duration: 2.5 – 3 hours

Bowel Health Awareness for Individuals with Learning Disabilities:

Duration: 2.5 – 3 hours

Exam: No

Evaluation Required: Yes

Certificate of Completion: Yes

 

Course Overview:

  • The importance of good bowel health
  • Monitoring bowel health and recognising changes
  • Constipation - signs and symptoms
  • Medication & STOMP
  • Case Study
  • Bowel Cancer / Screening Programmes
  • Treatment Pathways / Mental Capacity Act
  • Maintaining good bowel health

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

                          

Published: 6th September 2023

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed
Update cookies preferences