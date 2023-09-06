Self Harm, Ligature and Wound Management Course Duration: 6 Hours

Self Harm, Ligature & Wound Management

Course Duration: 6 Hours

Self Harm Training & Ligature Training is essential for all staff who support individuals who are at risk of attempting suicide or self-harm by a number of means including the application of a ligature.

We give delegates skills and knowledge to recognise self harm and ligature injuries, safely remove someone from various means of strangulation and how to treat them post ligature.

Self Harm Training Course Content (Morning session)

What is self harm

Statistics

Types of self harm including Ligature Self Harm

Concepts of self harm

Causes of self harm

Situations for discussion

Risk Management

Help

Suicide Awareness and Ligature Awareness and Woundcare for Self Harm injuries Course Content (Afternoon session)

Objectives: By the end of the course, attendees should have a better understanding of company policies, procedures and guidelines relating to ligatures. Learners will also gain practical knowledge and skills to enable them to safely and securely rescue an individual who has ligatured using a range of Ligature Cutters.

Course Content

Suicide Statistics (National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness. Annual Report 2020)

Why do people attempt and sometimes complete suicide

We will explore ligature risk assessments and discuss environmental risk assessments.

Know the importance of the review process.

Review the organisation’s current policy, process and procedures on the use of the cutters.

Explore ligature risk assessments and environmental risk assessments.

Explore anti ligature devices

Identify types of ligatures and ligature points.

Implementing control measures

Recognise and describe the signs and symptoms of ligature injuries.

Management of the ligatured person

Personal risk assessment and approach

Demonstrate the safe removal of ligatures using cutters.

Demonstrate safe removal from suspension.

Describe how to safely store, maintain, dispose and replace cutters.

Discuss First Aid Actions following strangulation or attempted strangulation.

Use of the ligature knife demonstration and practical ligature cutting exercise including:

Safe removal of ligature using a range of ligature cutters Safe removal from Suspension Safe storage of ligature cutters

Introduction to Woundcare for Self Harm injuries:

The general principles of wound care

Factors that delay and promote wound healing

Assessment of wounds (type and severity)

Different types of wounds

Approaches to wound dressings, how they work and when to use

Recognising signs of infection and deterioration

Obtaining informed consent

Health and safety, infection control and safe disposal of equipment

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk