Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service issues warning about charger use after devastating house fire

In the wake of a recent house fire believed to have been caused by a tablet charger, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to exercise caution when charging electronic devices. Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention and Arson Manager at WFRS, said:

“Please don’t ever place devices on charge on your bed or other soft furnishings, and especially not under your pillow. It’s very easy for electronics to overheat in this environment, and then there’s the added risk being surrounded by mattresses and bedding often made of highly flammable materials. What’s more, lots of people charge their phones overnight while sleeping, meaning it takes much longer to become aware if a fire does break out – it’s really a recipe for disaster!

“The safest way to charge devices is during the day with someone around to keep an eye on things, and on a hard surface such as a desk or table. You should also ensure you choose reputable brands that meet safety regulations when purchasing electronics and chargers.”

The incident in question took place in Sorrell Road, Nuneaton and was attended by crews from Nuneaton, Atherstone and Coleshill Fire Station. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which is thought to have been caused by a tablet charging on a bed. The fire was contained to a back bedroom thanks to the bedroom door being closed, and the family were able to exit the building safely.

“Ensuring working smoke alarms are in place and habitually closing doors in your house, especially at night, are two steps we repeatedly see play a role in keeping a fire in its room of origin and allowing occupants to evacuate safely,” Moreno Francioso added.

However, although the fire was contained to one bedroom, the fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home was extensive. The family also heartbreakingly lost their pet, despite the best efforts of the attending firefighters to resuscitate the kitten. The devastating effects of the fire prompted the family to support WFRS in highlighting the incident to spread awareness of these essential safety messages.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Putting our phones on charge in bed is something many of us wouldn’t think twice about, but as we’ve seen in this instance and many other incidents across the country, such a simple action can have devastating consequences. We’re urging all residents to assess their routines and think about small steps that can be taken to make things safer. We would also encourage anyone with concerns about fire safety in their home to apply for a free Safe and Well Visit from our fire & rescue colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with the family involved in the incident at this difficult time, and I would also like to thank our firefighters for their efforts in containing the blaze and preventing a potentially much worse outcome for the family and wider community.”

Residents can learn more about fire safety and apply for a Safe and Well Visit at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home.