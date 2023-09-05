Taking care of your memory

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and Warwickshire County Council is using the month to help people learn more about dementia.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and Warwickshire County Council is using the month to help people learn more about dementia, how to spot its early signs and symptoms and find information about support available for those diagnosed with the disease.

There is currently no way to completely prevent dementia, but research suggests a healthy lifestyle may reduce the risk of developing certain types of dementia in the same way that it can reduce the risk of having heart disease or a stroke, this can include:

Maintaining an active lifestyle

Eating a healthy, balanced diet

Limiting your alcohol intake

Stopping smoking.

Portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Margaret Bell, said: “We want to use World Alzheimer’s Month as a chance to raise awareness of dementia and the steps we can all take to help reduce our chances of developing dementia.

"The risk of dementia increases with age though it is not something that affects all older people. We can help to reduce the chance of developing it by taking steps to keep our body healthy as early as possible – especially activity to promote heart and brain health.”

For more information about how to reduce the risk of developing dementia, visit https://dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk/reducing-risk-dementia-1

For more information about dementia and the support available, visit Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia website