Walk, cycle or scoot your way back for the new school year!

As they prepare to return to school, children and young people are being encouraged to choose active travel for the new school year.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging all families and young people to consider travelling actively – walking, cycling and rolling.

To support families and young people travelling safely and actively, Warwickshire’s Road Safety and Active Travel Team has put together some helpful questions, hints and tips to consider:

Plan your route in advance , choosing the safest route.

, choosing the safest route. If cycling or scooting , check your bicycle or scooter is in a good working order.

, check your bicycle or scooter is in a good working order. Plan, prepare and rehearse your journey if using a new route to help you and your children feel more confident.

if using a new route to help you and your children feel more confident. Arrange to meet friends and travel together.

to meet friends and travel together. Too far to walk, cycle or roll? Consider Park and Stride - leave your car in a safe place ten minutes away from school and walk the remainder.

Consider Park and Stride - leave your car in a safe place ten minutes away from school and walk the remainder. Not enough time? Walking, cycling, or rolling can take less time than travelling by car but, if you are concerned, why not commit to travelling actively a few times a week?

Travelling actively to school allows children and young people to learn about their local area, improve their independence and helps their mental and physical health. Furthermore, active travel makes the streets around the school safer and reduces congestion and pollution around the school gates.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and highways, said “Helping children form good habits from a young age through travelling actively to and from school allows them to develop road awareness and learn about risk, therefore helping them learn how to look after themselves and be safe.

“Active Travel, to and from School, not only helps to improve children’s road awareness, it also reduces the number of cars on our roads at peak times, which will reduce the number of potential collisions and be better for the environment.

“We hope that all our parents and carers give some thought to travelling safely and actively to and from school as we embark upon the new school year!”

The Council are currently supporting Love to Ride’s Cycle September campaign. Anyone can sign up here to get involved: lovetoride.net/warwickshire

More information about road safety and safe and active travel in Warwickshire can be found online: warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel