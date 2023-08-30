Withdrawal of the Green Bus service – update 30/08/23

Warwickshire County Council has been working tirelessly over the last 24 hours since it found out about the withdrawal of the Green Bus service.

Our officers have been in discussions with a range of transport providers and schools to find alternative transport options for all the young people affected.

Following discussions, the council is pleased to announce that alternative travel provision has been secured for the 52 pupils eligible for school transport whom the council has a statutory duty for.

In addition, to support those families who have paid The Green Bus for school transport, Warwickshire County County is working with a range of local bus and train operators, including Ridleys who have stepped in and found capacity within their existing routes. As well as existing services, Ridleys will be releasing two additional routes out of south Birmingham which will provide for many of the children.

Families who are looking to find alternative arrangements are advised to look at the Ridleys facebook page for the latest availability. A transport planner is also available to help families to plot journeys to school. The transport planner can be found here

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The County Council has been working flat out since we were notified of the withdrawal of The Green Bus service. I am pleased to say that we have been able to find an alternative provision for all students for whom we have a statutory duty.

“Although the Council has no remit to provide transport for all pupils, I would like to assure parents and carers that we are doing everything we can within our powers to support all those affected. We are working with providers to see if the market can accommodate this increased demand and then signposting parents to the most current information that will support them.”

Updates will be shared via Warwickshire County Council social media.

