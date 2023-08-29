Warwick Road, Kenilworth - 30mph Speed limit and Traffic Calming Measures

As part of a new housing development, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to extend the existing 30mph along Warwick Road, Kenilworth, together with additional traffic calming measures.

Scheme Overview

As part of the new housing estate that is being constructed on Wilkshire Road, Warwickshire County Council propose to extend the existing 30mph speed limit to cover the new construction. In addition to the extension of the speed limit, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce traffic calming measures via a system of speed cushions as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Order

Public Notice (PDF, 117 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 137 kB)

Warwick Road and Hill Wooton Road, Leek Wooton, Hill Wooton and Kenilworth 30mph, 40mph and 50mph Speed Limit Order 2014 (PDF, 107 kB)

Warwick Road and Hill Wooton Road, Leek Wooton, Hill Wooton and Kenilworth 30mph, 40mph and 50mph Speed Limit Variation Order 2023 (PDF, 67 kB)

MWT022-014-01 - Speed Limit Extension (PDF, 519 kB)

MWT022-014-02 - Scheme Layout (PDF, 635 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Chris Round, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council telephone number 01926 413 789.

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk or Chris Round, Communities Group, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 22 September 2023.

