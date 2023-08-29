County Council responds to withdrawal of Green Bus service 

Warwickshire County Council has moved to reassure the families of young people eligible for free transport to their schools, who have been affected by the withdrawal of The Green Bus Service, that an alternative service will be found.

The County Council has been working with local providers since news broke that The Green Bus, which was scheduled to transport the young people to schools to schools in and around Alcester and Stratford areas when they reopen next week, had withdrawn the service due to untenable financial pressures.

The County Council was notified of Green Bus’ decision to withdraw the service after the weekend. Council officers have since been working with transport providers to ensure that alternative means of transport will be available for all school children whom the council is obligated to provide free transport for.

They are also in discussions with providers to see what solutions, if any, can be found for all young people who don’t receive free school transport. The Green Bus has provided reassurance that all those who had paid in advance will be reimbursed in full.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The County Council has been working flat out since we received information that the bus service was to be withdrawn to ensure that there will be transport available for all young people eligible for free school transport. We are working with services to ensure that this will be in place and liaising fully with families and the affected schools and colleges, to keep them updated. “We fully understand the distress this has caused for all families affected to find this out at such a late stage and we are doing all we can to mitigate the situation with the limited powers we have to support. However, beyond the pupils whom we have a responsibility for, no further reassurances can be given at this time as it is a commercial decision for any bus company to take on the service route.”





Parents, carers and young people can find alternative transport options and information here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/378/journey-planner