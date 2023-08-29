Local history water displays are coming to a library near you!

Selected libraries in Warwickshire will be hosting displays that highlight historic water scenes from the last 100 years,

Rivers, canals, springs, ponds, swimming pools, mills, lakes, water pumps, bridges and other associated buildings may feature in the display in your local library, so why not pop along to see if your favourite watery place has been included.

You can share your memories by completing a reminiscence form, and if you have any photographs of local places please get in touch.

Displays will be available in Alcester, Atherstone, Bedworth, Coleshill, Kenilworth, Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby, Southam and Stratford libraries from 7th September for a month. These libraries hold collections of local history material including newspapers, photographs, ephemera, directories, books and more.

There will also be a special online exhibition featuring a selection of photographs from all the displays, accessible via the library website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk /libraries.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “Some of the most striking photographs are of the, often devastating, floods which affected many Warwickshire towns in the twentieth century. Some of my personal favourites show the village ponds and outdoor swimming pools that were common in the early part of the century.

"We are hoping that visitors to this exhibition will find something that sparks memories of their own pasts or helps them to find out something new about where they live.”

For information about library opening times please visit; www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries