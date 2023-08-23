The Wellbeing for Life festival will take over Broadgate on Saturday 16 September

The Wellbeing for Life Festival returns for a fourth year and will take place on Saturday 16 September between 10am and 4pm in Broadgate, Coventry.

The event is being organised in conjunction with Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and the Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Partnership Trust. The festival will feature over 30 stands from these statutory services and voluntary and community (VCSE) organisations who offer health and wellbeing support.

The Wellbeing for Life festival aims to advise the public all about looking after their physical and mental health - from promoting services, signposting opportunities, and hosting activities, all in the name of helping people improve their wellbeing.

The festival also follows World Suicide Prevention Day on 10th September, during which the key theme is ‘creating hope through action’.

The focus is about reflecting on how you can support yourself or someone in your life who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts or suffering with their mental health. By showcasing as many support networks all in the same place on the day, we hope to create a positive space for all, by encouraging understanding and awareness.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Supporting our residents to live as happily and healthily as possible is a key priority for Warwickshire and our partners. The Wellbeing for Life festival is an opportunity for local people to come along in-person to find out more about the services available in the area and the breadth of support available to support their own and others’ health and wellbeing. I encourage everyone to come and have a browse to find out what’s on offer in their local area.”

Portfolio Holder for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, Cllr Kamran Caan added:

“I am delighted to see the Wellbeing for Life Festival return to Coventry city centre this year. A huge part of health and wellbeing is about how well connected we feel to our community, and this event is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of living a happy, healthy life.

“This event will bring lots of different services from across our area together to showcase the array of support that is available. I would encourage everyone to come along to find out what is on their doorstep to help improve their own, or a friend, family member or neighbour’s health and wellbeing.

“We want Coventry and Warwickshire to be a place where no one feels alone or isolated and to know there is always help and support to those that need it, whatever stage of life they may be.”

Mel Coombes MBE, Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, concluded:

“With life’s pressures, our mental health can be tested to its limit, so we are delighted to be co-hosting the fourth Coventry and Warwickshire Wellbeing for Life Festival this year in Broadgate, Coventry on Saturday 16 September.

“NHS services, charities, and community organisations are coming together to promote activities and services to help you to look after your own health and wellbeing and that of those you care for. So, whether you’re seeking support during a tough time in your life, looking for something to get involved in, or wanting to give something back to the community, come along and see what’s on offer.”

More information about the Wellbeing for Life festival is coming soon. In the meantime, take a look at the Wellbeing for Life website, and check out the great resources such as the Five Ways to Wellbeing life course map. It’s all about the little things that can boost our health and wellbeing, one action at a time.

