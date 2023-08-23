There’s still time for children to get involved in the ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ Summer Reading Challenge

There’s still time for children aged 4-11 to visit Warwickshire libraries and get involved in the Summer Reading Challenge.

With less than three weeks to go, there’s still time for children aged 4-11 to visit Warwickshire libraries and join a fictional superstar team and their marvellous mascots in a Summer Reading Challenge about the power of play, sports, games and physical activity.

A popular activity in the library calendar, the Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to borrow and read six books, which can include eBook and eAudio formats, during the summer holidays.

Through taking part in the Challenge, with free materials from their local Warwickshire County Council Library and online via the Challenge website, children are encouraged to keep their minds and bodies active whilst away from school. The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading as they go, rewarded by free incentives including stickers.

Through activity challenge cards from the Youth Sport Trust, and an exciting, themed book collection, the Summer Reading Challenge aims to spark children’s imaginations. By participating in the challenge young people have the opportunity to explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests.

In addition to the reading challenge, libraries across Warwickshire are hosting a range of free events for children to enjoy during the summer holidays. Visit the Events for Children webpage or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary to discover which activities and services are available for your family to enjoy.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"This year the Summer Reading Challenge focuses on sport, games, and physical activity, with the aim of igniting children’s imaginations across the county. It is a great opportunity to continue children’s learning outside of the classroom, helping to develop their communications skills, creativity, and knowledge about the importance of movement. "Our child-friendly libraries remain steadfast in their commitment to craft and cultivate enriching spaces that prioritise the safety, well-being, and happiness of young people, and through free initiatives such as the Summer Reading Challenge we can empower them with important skills to enjoy happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.”

The Summer Challenge has been extended to run until Sunday 10 September 2023. For full details about participating Warwickshire libraries, opening times and safety information visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.