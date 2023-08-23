Let's Talk Warwickshire Podcast: Going back to school

Useful guidelines for how parents can help their young people prepare for the step up to a new school year are featured in the latest Let's Talk Warwickshire Podcast.

Warwickshire County Council’s podcast series promotes meaningful conversations on topics that impact Warwickshire residents and has to date featured subjects such as healthy exercise, economic help for businesses and support for young people with SEND.

The latest episode features Sarah Tregaskis, Darren Barrow and Nici Scott-Moylan from Warwickshire County Council’s Education team. They share a range of tips to help young people acclimatise to a new school, both before September and in the crucial first weeks as well as explore options available post A-Level for those not going down the route of a university.

Subjects include admissions, attendance, school transport, school meals, post-16 education and apprenticeships.

Tips on these and more are available in the full episode here: https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/e/back-to-school/

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, said: “Warwickshire County Council is committed to ensuring that all our children and young people have the best possible education and that, as they learn, that they are happy, healthy and safe. Our dedicated team of professionals at the county council does so much that underpins the amazing work that our schools do.

“This podcast features tips and advice from some of that team and could really help parents and carers to have the best possible return to school for their children and, indeed, themselves. And for those young people who have finished with school and are looking to make the next step, there’s some really valuable guidance.”

To learn more about education in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning.

For more ways to help your young person get ‘September-ready’, go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness.

To listen to more Let's Talk Warwickshire episodes, visit https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/.