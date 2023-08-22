Just over a week to get set for Cycle September!

Residents and businesses are being reminded that they have just over a week to sign-up with Love to Ride ahead of Cycle September 2023.

Sign-up with Love to Ride now: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council is part of the Love to Ride family of partner organisations, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to the best rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel, not just leisure.

Cycle September is Love to Ride’s global bike riding event, bringing together riders of every level to promote the benefits of cycling. The campaign is a great opportunity for communities, businesses and individuals to engage in a fun challenge that will help them meet their health, wellness, and sustainability goals.

The aim of the month is to get more people riding bikes for leisure purposes – for commuting to work, for popping to the shops or to meet friends. It’s not about who rides the most miles, it’s about encouraging others to get involved with cycling and its many benefits.

Here’s everything residents, businesses and communities need to know about Love to Ride:

Everyone is invited – from regular cyclists to people who haven’t been on a bike in years (or ever!). It’s never too late to get on your bike.

It’s not about 2 + hour rides – Individuals only have to ride for ten minutes to go into the prize draws and help their workplace or community group to climb the leaderboard. This is long enough to experience the joy of riding a bike and overcome some mental barriers to riding while being short enough to be an easy first step to taking up cycling.

Residents can ride anywhere any time – it doesn’t have to be a commute to work, any bike ride counts.

Earn points by riding and encouraging others – the workplaces and community groups that earn the most points in September will win in their industry and organisation size categories.

Spread the word – encouragement is at the core of Cycle September, and participants are encouraged to invite their co-workers, friends, and family to take part.

Prizes – There are over 700 prizes to be won by participating and encouraging others to discover or rediscover riding. These prizes range from cycling equipment all the way up to a holiday of a lifetime.

A tried and tested model – Through Cycling September, Live to Ride have engaged over 625,000 people worldwide, including over 146,000 new riders who report having never ridden a bike or only ridden a few times in the previous year.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by Bike, are huge both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“For many of us, it might seem difficult, and perhaps daunting, to know where to start as travelling by car, even for short journeys, has become so engrained in our daily lives.

“We are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling and we hope that our continued partnership with Love to Ride will offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to get on their bikes too.”

Watch the Cycle September video: https://youtube.com/shorts/rnvgDjr6UAo

For nervous cyclists who are looking to gain on confidence, Warwickshire Cycle Buddies may be able to help. Find out more: https://warwickshirecyclebuddies.co.uk/

The Council's flagship cycling route - Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) is poised to take an important step forward. Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4439/work-is-set-to-begin-on-phase-2-of-new-cycle-route-in-leamington-spa

Throughout September, Warwickshire County Council will be providing updates on the progress of Warwickshire Workplaces on Twitter and Facebook.

To start your cycling adventure today, ready for Cycle September, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf