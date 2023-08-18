Supporting young people and their mental health

Warwickshire County Council is sharing resources to help young people create positive mental health habits from an early age.

Everyone experiences ups and downs in their mental health so learning how to take steps to protect it can help you deal with stressful times. Mental health can be affected by things happening in your life or sometimes people can just feel low for no particular reason.

As exams results come in and new school terms are about to start, young people may be feeling nervous, anxious, excited or unsure about their next stage. These are all very normal feelings, and learning how to manage and cope with them is important.

It’s important to looking after your body to improve mental health by having a good diet, regular exercise, plenty of sleep and limiting screen time. For those who may need more specialist support, the Warwickshire County Council website has a range of information and links to services dedicated to helping young people. Peer support, counselling, questionnaires and health information can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthmentalhealth

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Most people will experience ups and downs with their mental health, so we want to provide support and information for people to help them protect their mental health.

“We know that many young people will be expecting exam results, preparing to go back to school or thinking about their next steps in or out of education, this can bring worry, nervousness or anxiety as they enter the next stage of life. This is completely normal to experience, but anyone who needs further support can access this through our website and services on offer.”

Find information on services aiming to help young people look after their mental and emotional health and find support if you are experiencing difficulties on the mental health support for young people website. www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthmentalhealth