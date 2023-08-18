Person Centred Care Planning Training

Aims:

Increase our awareness & understanding of the positive impact of person-centred care planning.

 

Outcomes:

  • Participants will explore the different purposes and functions of care planning.
  • Participants will explore what person-centred care means in action.
  • Participants will have the opportunity to develop their writing skills to ensure that daily records are documented in a person-centred way, clearly reflecting the interactions that took place.
  • Participants will have the opportunity to consider the impact of care plans on the people they support.
  • Participants will consider issues relating to data protection & the importance of maintaining positive reputations of the people we are supporting.

 

Published: 18th August 2023

