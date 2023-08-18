Person Centred Care Planning Training

Increase our awareness & understanding of the positive impact of person-centred care planning
Person Centred Care Planning
Aims:
Outcomes:
- Participants will explore the different purposes and functions of care planning.
- Participants will explore what person-centred care means in action.
- Participants will have the opportunity to develop their writing skills to ensure that daily records are documented in a person-centred way, clearly reflecting the interactions that took place.
- Participants will have the opportunity to consider the impact of care plans on the people they support.
- Participants will consider issues relating to data protection & the importance of maintaining positive reputations of the people we are supporting.