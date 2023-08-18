Leadership in Management

Learning Outcomes Leadership Programme:

  • Delegates will explore the role & benefits of Supervision & Appraisals
  • Delegates will have the opportunity practice having difficult conversations & explore different approaches to conflict resolution.
  • Delegates will explore current employment law & the key aspects to recruitment, selection, staff development, disciplinary & tribunals.
  • Delegates will see how an Assertive approach to management can enhance staff’s performance
  • Delegates will explore ways to Managing staff effectively/supportively whilst looking after their own wellbeing.
  • Delegates will discuss how Competencies of staff can be measured & the value of audit checks.
  • Delegates will consider different Time management models & how to sustain & build on their performance.

Published: 18th August 2023

