Warwickshire’s students face important decisions as A level results are announced

Thousands of Warwickshire students will be facing some important decisions in the coming weeks after A level results were announced today (Thursday 17 August).

Thousands of students completed A-Level courses this year at schools, further education colleges and training providers around Warwickshire.

A number of young people also received recognition of their work and achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs and apprenticeships.

Full results from individual schools and colleges are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn. However, initial feedback from schools and colleges indicates that Warwickshire has enjoyed a successful year.

While university beckons for many of the county’s students, other routes are available for those wishing to pursue apprenticeships or those who might have been hoping for different results and are now considering their options.



Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education, said:

“First of all, let me say well done to our young people who have received their results on completing the last two years of study. The jump from GCSE to A level is quite steep and we are always very proud of how our students adapt and thrive. “Now that we are at that fork in the road where decisions have to be made, I want our young people to know that, if university is not an option for them, there is support available that will help them to make a decision that best suits their aspirations, whether that be entering employment or continuing their education and training. I urge them to take advantage of the support that is being offered and wish them the very best of luck as they progress. “And for those who are going on to university, may I wish them every success wherever they go and whatever they study.”

The following website contains information to help with searching and applying for an apprenticeship https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

While many students have gained access to higher education or their chosen employment route, there will be others who have not achieved the outcomes they had hoped for. For those students there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges.

Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers’ support providers directly via this number 08007313219 or the website - https://prospectsnow.me/ . The local contact numbers for Prospects are 01926 461600 or 02476 321 950

The National Careers Service can also be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work on telephone: 0800 100 900.