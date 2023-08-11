Rugby Borough CPE Minor Variation L

Warwickshire County Council is making the order to introduce a card payment option at all on-street pay and display parking machines in Warwickshire as an additional option for paying for parking.

Public Notice (PDF, 103 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 42 kB)

Stratford CPE Variation Order N (PDF, 290 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412495). Any person who desires to question the validity of the minor order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the minor order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the minor order apply to the High Court for this purpose.