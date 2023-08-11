More summer fun activity ideas and advice from Warwickshire County Council

As the summer break from school continues, children and young people are ready to enjoy their free time with fun, activities, and safety in mind.

Warwickshire County Council is here to support communities by offering a wide range of engaging activities to keep children entertained and parents at ease.

For those unsure of where to start or in need of support for their families, the Family Information Service (FIS) is an excellent resource. This summer, the FIS team has lots of information on summer holiday activities and childcare and safety advice to ensure a healthy and enjoyable summer.

If you're still undecided on things to do this summer and need inspiration, FIS has got you covered with their holiday clubs guide. It provides details on clubs around the county, including age ranges and types of activities. While the list compiled by the Family Information Service is extensive, you can contact activity providers directly if you have any questions. Visit Family Information Service website to find more details.

For children eligible for free school meals, Warwickshire Holiday Activities & Food (HAF) Programme, provides exciting and free activities. From sports to arts, crafts to dance, there's something for everyone, and each activity includes a nutritious meal. Discover the full range of summer activities offered by the Warwickshire HAF Programme at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/haf.

Warwickshire libraries are an exciting gateway to knowledge and imagination. Young people are encouraged to explore captivating books and participate in stimulating workshops, fostering curiosity, growth, and a love for learning throughout the summer.

Join Kate’s Storytree for stories and crafts at selected Warwickshire Libraries. Storyteller Kate Coleman will be sharing stories from Aesop's Fables and Greek Myth, including The Tortoise and the Hare, The Crow's Tale and the Greek God Hermes. For full details about participating Warwickshire libraries and times of the sessions, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/kates-storytree-2423209 and reserve your child’s spot.

And the Summer Reading Challenge continues for children aged 4 – 11, running until 10 September it’s a popular annual activity in the library calendar. Find out more by popping into your local Warwickshire library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire also has a fun packed programme of activities over the summer. Folksy Theatre present an open-air retelling of children’s classic The Ugly Duckling at St John’s House Museum in Warwick on 16 August; while fans of creepy crawlies will enjoy Minibeasts LIVE! at Market Hall Museum on 22 August. Visit the Heritage and Culture events guide for full details of what’s on.

For those seeking outdoor adventures, Warwickshire's country parks are an ideal destination. With a variety of activities available, young people can have an active and exciting summer in the great outdoors. Warwickshire County Council's Country Park Rangers have announced an action-packed summer holiday activities program for children and families across the County. Prior booking for all events is essential, and families can find out more information and reserve their spots in advance by visiting the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite Page: https://bit.ly/3rhMtqG

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is holding a series of open days taking place at fire stations over the coming weeks. These events are open to all and are a great opportunity to meet local firefighters, learn more about the fire & rescue service and take part in fun family activities. The open days will offer a variety of attractions suitable for all ages. Members of WFRS will be present with fire engines, alongside representatives and vehicles from the police and ambulance service, who will be at the event to speak about how they work together to keep Warwickshire safe.

The open days will be taking place:

Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station – Saturday 12 August, 11 am – 3 pm

Nuneaton Fire Station – Saturday 2 September 10 am – 4 pm

Polesworth Fire Station – 9 September 10 am – 3 pm

For more information about the open days, visit the WFRS Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirefireandrescueservice.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: "As the summer break continues, the council is offering activities and resources that encourage interaction, learning, and exploration across a wide range of our service areas.

“I hope these events provide inspiration to keep children and young people active and create an environment where families can thrive and make wonderful memories together.”

Stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news and valuable information for families by signing up for the weekly Family Information Service (FIS) newsletter (https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice).