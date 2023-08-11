Deputy Children’s Home Manager (EBD) - Child First Residential IMMEDIATE STARTS AVAILABLE

Job title: Deputy Children’s Home Manager (EBD)- IMMEDIATE STARTS AVAILABLE

Pay: £30,000 annually (Inclusive of 168 hours, 10 sleep ins and On-call allowance) Any hours above 168 will be paid at £12.79 per hour and sleep ins at £35 per sleep in.

Holidays: 28 days paid holiday

Job type: Permanent vacancy

At Child First Residential, the child truly comes first. We seek to support to children and young people who have experienced complex trauma and abuse, through our company ethos of valuing the child’s lived experiences and co-ordinating care that is personalised to them.

We have a fantastic opportunity for you to join our organisation, as a Deputy Care Home Manager, overseeing a 2 bedded Residential home in the Oldbury area. This is a full-time role where you will provide direct and hands on, day to day leadership to a team consisting of support workers, assisting the Care Home Manager. Our home is Ofsted rated GOOD.

In the absence of the Care Home Manager, to be responsible for all administration/child care functions at the home:

● To discriminate effectively between those decisions which can be deferred and those which need immediate attention.

● To make decisions in accordance with Group, Line Manager and Ofsted’s expectations for the home.

● To become fully conversant with the Groups philosophy and policies.

● To respect and maintain the confidential nature of the work.

To assist the Care Home Manager to promote good child care practice within the home, this will include:

● Day to day supervision and guidance of staff regarding standards of care in line with the regulations for Children’s Homes and the wider implications of group guidelines, procedures, instructions and policies, e.g. health care, children’s rights, child care law, etc.

● To play a significant role in supervision of Key Workers encouraging them to be responsible for and accountable to senior staff in ensuring effective assessment monitoring, planning and evaluating for each child takes place.

● To ensure that full and complete casework records for young people are maintained and that sound decisions are made and carried out.

● To assist the Care Home Manager in ensuring specific plans are carried out.

● To demonstrate good child practices in own direct work with children to provide a model for other staff members.

As this is a vital role in the lives of children and young people cared for at Child First Residential, it requires an active and long term commitment. While the Deputy Care Home Manager is employed for 168 hours per month, they are expected to arrange their own work rota which may involve evening and weekend duties.

Job Requirements:

● Previous experience of 2 years within a deputy or management role working with children with learning disabilities and challenging behaviour will be desirable.

● Fully flexible to suit the needs of the services you support.

● An element of on-call will be required.

● A clean driving licence.

● Full DBS check clearance.

● Sleep ins will be required.

● Must have a Level 3 in Residential childcare or equivalent

Job Benefits:

● Salary offered of £30,000 with the potential of increasing on an annual basis.

● Genuine career progression opportunities within a growing organisation.

● On-call support to ensure your needs are met.

● Regular and on-going training and development.

● Staff incentive schemes with possible bonus earning potential and extra holiday accumulation with additional days following years of service

● Enrolment on the Level 5 management qualification

● Overtime available

Benefits:

Bereavement leave

Casual dress

Discounted or free food

Flexitime

Free parking

Health & wellbeing programme

On-site parking

Schedule:

Day shift

Flexitime

Night shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental pay types:

Loyalty bonus

Performance bonus

Application question(s):

Do you have a Level 3 in Residential Childcare or Equivalent?

Experience:

senior: 1 year (preferred)

Licence/Certification:

Driving Licence (required)

Work Location: In person

For any more information, or to request an application pack, please contact: recruitment@childfirstresidential.co.uk