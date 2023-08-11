PERMANENT Senior Residential Child Care Worker (EBD) - Children First Residential IMMEDIATE START- LEVEL 3 QUALIFIED- MUST DRIVE AND WILLING TO DO SLEEP INS- MUST BE BASED IN THE UK

Job title: PERMANENT Senior Residential Child Care Worker (EBD)

Pay: Pro Rota: £26,376 (annual salary)

At Child First Residential, the child truly comes first. We seek to support to children and young people who have experienced complex trauma and abuse, through our company ethos of valuing the child’s lived experiences and co-ordinating care that is personalised to them.

We have a fantastic opportunity for you to join our organisation, as a Permanent Residential Child Care Worker in a 2 bed Children's home. You will be reporting to the Care Home Manager, Deputy Care Home Manager, Senior Residential Child Care Worker and Responsible Individual.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities

To maintain a high quality of care and support which meets the physical, emotional, intellectual, social and cultural needs of children and young people within the care of Inspirations. Working from the guidelines from the 1989 Children’s Act, National Minimum Standards, Every Child Matters and any other relevant legislation.

To provide a caring, supportive and nurturing environment in which children/young people can feel secure and free from harm. Establishing positive relationships with young people and always offering them unconditional and positive regard.

Helping young people gain self-control by challenging unacceptable behaviour and rewarding acceptable, pro-social conduct.

Ensuring that each young person’s care plan is followed and amended as appropriate to reflect their changing needs Attending to practical matters in relation to childcare (cooking, cleaning, general maintenance around the home etc)

To act as a key worker or co-worker for a young person to ensure that the young person’s care plans are up to date and that all their care needs are being met.

To provide a positive role model to be able to offer advice, guidance and assistance where appropriate.

Establishing relationships which young people perceive to be positive, warm and rewarding

Providing advice, assistance and support on a 1:1 basis to enable young people to address past and present difficulties

Being ambitious for young people, helping them achieve their goals and optimise their potential

Providing support for young people in their education and extracurricular activities, this may include supporting them in the classroom if necessary

Keeping accurate records and providing written reports on young people for planning meetings, reviews or any other meetings as directed by the line manager

Empowering young people and facilitating their active involvement in the decision making about their lives and future

Acting as an advocate at meetings where the young person is the subject of discussion

Encouraging the young person to develop links with the community, attend off-site activities and expand their personal social network

General Responsibilities

Attending young people’s meetings and contributing to them

Driving company vehicles (current driving licence holders subject to procedures)

Receiving training appropriate to the role and maintaining an up to date training profile

Responsibility for the accurate maintenance of financial records appropriate to the duties of the post

Responsibility for the health, safety and welfare of self and colleagues in accordance with the requirements of organisational Health and Safety Policies

Shift lead and manage a shift partner

Carry out amendments to risk assessments

Job Requirements:

Previous experience within a residential care worker role working with children with challenging behaviour will be desirable.

Drivers Licence is essential

Must undertake a minimum of 10 sleep-ins a month

Fully flexible to suit the needs of the services you support.

Full DBS check clearance (paid for by company on hire)

Sleep ins will be paid at £35 a sleep-in.

Job Benefits:

Genuine career progression opportunities within a growing organisation.

Free Enrolment on to a Level 5 in Residential Childcare after probationary period is completed

On-call support to ensure your needs are met.

Regular and on-going training and development.

Staff incentive schemes with possible bonus earning potential and extra holiday accumulation with additional days following years of service

Over time will be available and overtime rate is paid at £11.15 per hour

We are looking to recruit staff for an immediate start. Once candidates are shortlisted, we will send you a pre-screening interview questionnaire.

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company pension

Discounted or free food

Flexitime

On-site parking

Schedule:

Day shift

Flexitime

Night shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental pay types:

Bonus scheme

Loyalty bonus

Performance bonus

Work Location: In person

To learn more and request an application pack, please email: recruitment@childfirstresidential.co.uk