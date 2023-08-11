Healthy Ageing in Warwickshire - Online Survey

Healthy ageing survey now open

Warwickshire County Council’s Public Health team has launched a survey to understand what older adults need to live longer, happier and healthier lives, as well the strengths that people and communities already have that support healthy ageing. We’d particularly like to hear from people aged 60+.

Insights from the survey will be fed into the Healthy Ageing Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA), a piece of work that seeks to understand the health and care needs of older people in Warwickshire. Knowing what people need and where existing strengths are will support the Council and partners to make informed decisions about services and how best to act to improve older people’s health and wellbeing.

The survey is open until 4 September and is available online https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/healthyageing/

Paper copies or alternative formats/languages are available on request via 01926 731484 or phadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk.