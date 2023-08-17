Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth - Proposed Road Humps

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a road humps on Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth

Under the Highways Act 1980 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to to introduce a road humps, as described in the public notice below.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 65.4 KB)

A copy of the proposal, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Public Notice (PDF, 91.6 KB)

Technical Plans

Drawing 10848-100-196 Rev E (PDF, 852 KB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Andre Crooks, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Andre Crooks, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to andrecrooks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Kenilworth School". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 08 September 2023