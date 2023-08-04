Open day for all taking place at Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station this summer

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) is excited to announce a series of open days taking place at fire stations over the coming weeks.

Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station will be holding an event on Saturday 12 August 11 am – 3 pm, where the public is welcome to attend the fire station and meet the firefighters and other staff.

These events are open to all and are a great opportunity to meet local firefighters, learn more about the fire & rescue service and take part in fun family activities.

The open day, taking place at Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station, offers attractions including fairground rides, animal experience, craft stalls and ice cream. Members of WFRS will be present with fire engines, alongside representatives and vehicles from the police and ambulance service, who will be at the event to speak about how they work together to keep Warwickshire safe.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, said:

“We’re delighted to once again welcome members of the public to come and spend time at our local fire stations. It’s a great day out for the family, and it gives us the opportunity to make those all-important links with the communities we’re serving. The better we know our communities, the better we can protect them.

It is always great when we have young members of our community attend, so we can teach them important messages about keeping safe at an early age. Who knows? It may inspire them to join the fire service one day in the future.”

Details of other events around the county will be announced on the WFRS Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirefireandrescueservice.