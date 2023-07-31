Two weeks left to have your say on the redesign of housing-related support services in Warwickshire

The last day to contribute to the public consultation on the redesign of housing-related support services is Friday 11th August.

Don't miss the opportunity to have your say and shape the future of support services for vulnerable individuals in our community.

Housing-related support services aim to empower people to live independently, reduce the need for more intensive or long-term social care support, and minimise the risk of homelessness. Over the past two months, residents, service users, families, and professionals have been invited to share their feedback to help actively shape these services in the future. As the consultation deadline approaches, we share Nick's story, which highlights the life-changing impact this support can provide.

Nick’s* story

Before contacting housing-related support services, Nick faced significant challenges. He found himself without a stable home, resorting to sleeping rough or sofa surfing. Feeling unsafe in his living situations, he experienced harassment and harm. Mental health challenges and disabilities further compounded his difficulties in maintaining a secure tenancy.

Through the dedicated support of housing-related support services, Nick's perspective started to shift. The program identified key areas to build a strong foundation, focusing on home building, nurturing wellbeing, empowering life skills, and accessing vital services.

Nick faced difficulties, but the unwavering dedication of housing-related support services professionals made significant changes possible. Secure permanent accommodation was obtained, providing Nick with a stable tenancy and a place to call home. Financial burdens were addressed through debt relief and the award of Discretionary Housing Payment, to address arrears. Assistance with applications for Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment opened doors to further support.

Nick engaged with a range of services including his local GP and dentist, drug and alcohol support, Citizens Advice, and community-based mental health services, fortifying his network of care and support. A connection with Coventry & Warwickshire MIND's Community Autism Support Service addressed his long-term needs, fostering a sense of belonging and understanding. Through participation in art classes, access to an autism support group, and a dedicated wellbeing officer, Nick's path to improved wellbeing was paved.

With the support of housing-related services, Nick's life underwent a remarkable transformation. He now enjoys permanent accommodation, a secure tenancy, and increased independence. His mental health and wellbeing have significantly improved, and he demonstrates a greater sense of responsibility for his commitments.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said: “We invite all members of the community, including service users, their families, and professionals, to actively participate in the ongoing public consultation. Your input will play a vital role in developing more inclusive, effective, and person-centred support services. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient community that uplifts and empowers every individual. Your voice matters!”

How to get involved:

You can put forward your views either individually or as part of a group in the following ways:

Complete the online survey online at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/redesign-of-housing-related-support-services/

You can also respond in writing to: Warwickshire County Council, Housing Related Support Consultation, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or by emailing peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk.

If you need easy-read information and questions, please get in touch using the contact information below.

If you need assistance in completing the survey online, or if you need information in another language or format, please get in touch using the contact information below and we will arrange help.

A paper version of this survey is available - please request this by telephone or email using the contact details below.

If you have any queries or need any help or advice about the consultation, please email peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk or telephone Warwickshire County Council Customer Service Centre on 01926 410410 and they will direct you to the Maintaining & Promoting Independence Team for support.

*name has been changed