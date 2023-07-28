Are you drinking enough water?

Water makes up two thirds of the body, so it’s important that people drink enough fluid to stay healthy.

During spells of warmer weather, staying hydrated can be more difficult as a lot more fluid leaves the body through sweat.

To stay hydrated, it’s recommended to drink at least eight glasses of water a day. Some people may find this difficult, here are some tips for ways to stay hydrated:

Add some flavour, low-sugar or sugar-free cordial can help to flavour water.

Drink herbal and fruit teas.

Carry a water bottle with you, this can help as a reminder to keep drinking.

Eat your water, some fruits and vegetables have high water content, such as, cucumber, celery, tomatoes and melon.

Staying hydrated has many benefits and can also help with brain function and improve concentration levels. Signs of dehydration can include:

Pain when urinating (UTIs)

Dry mouth, lips and eyes

Feeling thirsty

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Headaches

Feeling tired

Lack of concentration

During a heat wave or hot weather, dehydration can also lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Drinking lots of water to stay hydrated is really important to support our bodies to function well, even more so during spells of warm weather. “Older people are more susceptible to dehydration which can also mean they are more likely to feel dizzy or have a fall. Take care to watch out for the signs of dehydration and if you have elderly loved ones, remind them to drink fluids.”

The council is sharing a range of summer safety messages throughout the summer – follow along on our social media channels by following the hashtags #SummerWellness and #SummerSafety.

For further information about staying safe and healthy in the summer, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness