News from meeting of Warwickshire County Council July 25

The key areas of focus of transport and education, along with the Council’s processes of governance, were among items discussed at today’s meeting of Warwickshire County Council.

The Council was asked to consider the Annual Report of the Audit and Standards Committee, a cross party group which oversees the county’s financial management and governance arrangements. Along with all reports carried out internally, an appendix highlighted an external report conducted by CIPFA (Chartered Institute of Public Finance Accountants) which scored Warwickshire’s internal audit team positively in all 23 categories.

Two items remained on the agenda following approval at Cabinet two weeks ago. These were;

the addition of £2.633m to the Education Capital Fund to enable Kingsway Community Primary School to undergo a development to the Nursery and Children & Family Centre.

and £2,435m secured from the Government’s Active Travel Fund for works to improve the eastern section of the Lias Line Greenway - disused railway lines, owned and managed by the charity Sustrans – to make them more accessible to cycling, walking and wheeling and link rural communities without the need for vehicles.

Both items were referred to Council for further authorisation, following agreement by Cabinet earlier this month, as the total exceeded £2million, in line with Council protocol.

Active Travel was also very much at the heart of the debate around the Local Transport Plan. Following extensive consultation and drawing on the identified themes of Environment, Wellbeing, Economy and Place, strategies have been produced that, together, comprise the new Local Transport Plan (LTP4) which will now supersede its predecessor, LTP3.

Various appointments to boards and committees were announced, among which was membership of the Health and Wellbeing Board (HWBB). The Leader of the Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, has proposed that she steps down from this role and be replaced by Cllr Penny Anne O’Donnell, Cabinet Support to the Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Sustainable transport - both in local schemes such as the Lias Line and strategic schemes such as the new Local Transport Plan - is a key area of focus for the Council and Council’s approval of those two items keeps us moving forwards there. Educational opportunities for our children are also of vital importance and another one of our key areas of focus, so it was good to see the scheme at Kingsway Community Primary go through.

“And it was good to see the work of the Audit and Standards Committee reviewed. This kind of work is very much ‘behind the scenes’. But it is absolutely vital to reassure residents and stakeholders that the Council is very serious about spending public money wisely and has a series of checks in place to ensure that happens.”

Agenda papers are available for viewing and a webcast of the full meeting open to public is also available.