British Empire Medals presented to local residents by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

The extraordinary achievements of two people living in Warwickshire have been recognised in a formal awards presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

The residents each received a British Empire Medal for serving their local communities by going ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around them for the better.

British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the exceptional contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

The two awards were presented on 13 July to the following residents:

Aby Joseph from Warwick, for services to care home residents. Aby is an experienced nurse with eight years at BUPA, and has been the Clinical Services Manager (CSM) at Alveston Leys care home in Stratford-upon-Avon for the past year and a half. His role is to oversee all nursing and care staff and ensure that residents' clinical needs are met. He is a mentor to newly appointed CSMs in the region and specialises in wound care, sharing his knowledge across all staff levels. His empathy in end-of-life care has gained him recognition from the local hospice and during the pandemic, Aby voluntarily moved into the care home to provide constant support, for residents and their families. He even acted as a point of contact for one of the care home’s nurses who was hospitalised by COVID-19, without family in the UK, and Aby assisted him with meals and shopping upon discharge. Aby's selflessness, leadership, and empathy were exceptional throughout the pandemic, helping with residents' safety and well-being as well as supporting the Alveston Leys team.

Douglas Shorter (centre) being presented with his British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, alongside family and friends.

Douglas Shorter from Nuneaton received his BEM for services to scouting and improving the lives of young people. For more than 50 years, and as a Group Scout Leader, Douglas transformed the 11th Nuneaton Group in Weddington into one of the largest in the district with unwavering commitment and enthusiasm. Determined to create a modern, purpose-built facility, he raised funds and garnered expertise to replace the old scout hut. The new £500k building now serves as a hub for various Scout Association activities and is used by the wider Nuneaton community. Douglas has also organised countless meetings and successful Scout camping trips, including international visits to Canada and Switzerland, leaving a lasting impact on the young scouts. While stepping back from frontline scouting in 2017, he remains active on the Executive Committee, ensuring the facilities he worked so hard for remain safe and regularly maintained.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said:

“I would like to congratulate Aby and Douglas on receiving their British Empire Medals in Warwickshire. This is a remarkable achievement that acknowledges the unwavering commitment and dedication that people provide to support their local communities. It is great to see that their inspiring efforts have been rightfully acknowledged and celebrated”.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

"It has been a real joy to witness the well-deserved recognition of Warwickshire residents, Aby and Douglas, by presenting them with their British Empire Medals. They have generously dedicated their time to enhance our local communities and helped towards making Warwickshire a better and more compassionate place. “There are still so many people whose hard work across the County goes unnoticed. If you happen to know any unsung heroes who have achieved remarkable feats in public life or have wholeheartedly devoted themselves to serving and uplifting Warwickshire, then I encourage you to consider nominating them for honours or awards so they too can get the recognition they deserve."

Details on how to nominate someone for an honour or award can be found at https://www.gov.uk/honours

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/