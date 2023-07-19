Get outdoors for your physical and mental wellbeing

Warwickshire County Council is urging residents to embrace the great outdoors and give their physical and mental health a boost.

Spending time outdoors has numerous health benefits. Being outside can reduce feelings of stress and can help you be more active. There are lots of ways to exercise outside, such as running, cycling, outdoor fitness classes or simply going for a walk through your local area. Getting out of the house can also help you meet people and connect you with your local community.

The body creates vitamin D from direct sunlight on the skin when outdoors. Vitamin D is essential for healthy teeth, bones and muscles, so short periods of time in the sun without sunscreen is important to help our bodies to produce the Vitamin D we need, but it’s important to avoid burning and not to spend too long in the sun without protection

If you’re looking for somewhere to go outdoors, why not consider Warwickshire’s beautiful Country Parks. Covering over 1,200 acres of local countryside, the five parks and three greenways host a range of activities over the summer months and are also a great place to go for a casual stroll or picnic. To find out what’s coming up at Warwickshire’s Country Parks this summer, visit the Eventbrite Page: https://bit.ly/3rhMtqG

Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health, Shade Agboola and Country Parks educations, communities and health ranger Jennifer Hughes recently came together on a podcast to talk about mental health and the importance of being outdoors, highlighting ways Warwickshire’s country parks can support mental health and wellbeing. Listen to the podcast at https://bit.ly/3KrAQYn

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

"Summer offers us a fantastic opportunity to enhance our overall health and wellbeing. By taking advantage of the sunshine and embracing outdoor activities, we can improve our physical fitness, boost mental well-being, and create memories with friends and families. “While outdoors, remember to pay attention to health risks, particularly for those who may be more vulnerable, such as children, older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

To ensure people’s safety and comfort during hotter days, Warwickshire County Council encourages residents to follow these essential tips:

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after physical activities to prevent dehydration.

Plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late afternoon.

Wear loose, breathable clothing, a hat, and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun.

Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply it regularly.

Take regular breaks in shaded areas to prevent overheating and exhaustion.

Pay attention to any signs of heat-related illnesses, such as dizziness, nausea, or headaches. If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention.

The council is sharing a range of summer safety messages throughout the summer – follow along on our social media channels by following the hashtags #SummerWellness and #SummerSafety.

For further information about staying safe and healthy in the summer, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness

For information about Warwickshire Country Parks and the various activities and facilities available, visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk.