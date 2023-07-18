Food Standards Agency Offers Business Advice

FSA launches summer campaign

The Food Standards Agency has launched its Summer campaign to provide advice and guidance to food businesses.

The key messages include:

Food allergies can be life threatening. Ensure your business is up to date with allergen guidance and training for a safe and enjoyable experience for your customers with food allergies.

Do you sell, cook, store, handle, prepare, or distribute food? If so, you could be a food business and need to register today.

Did you know that 90% of food businesses achieve a food hygiene rating of 4 or 5? The Food Standards Agency business hub has everything you need to help you prepare for your next inspection.

Whether it’s food hygiene or allergen management, Warwickshire Trading Standards and the Food Standards Agency are here to help. For advice and guidance visit: www.food.gov.uk/here-to-help

Some food businesses have shared their stories:

Starting a food business? Learn more about what to expect in the FSA’s latest blog post. Read about Matthew’s journey starting his Korean food business, The Little Korean. https://food.blog.gov.uk/2023/05/04/the-little-korean-the-northeasts-korean-food-stall-that-went-from-pastime-to-full-time/

Thinking of starting a food business from your home? In the FSA’s latest blog post, Hanna, owner of Benji’s Bites, shares how she wasn’t sure if it would be possible. Find out how she was reassured by her local authority. https://food.blog.gov.uk/2023/05/04/benjis-bites-winning-awards-whilst-keeping-consumers-safe/

Check out the latest blog from the FSA to hear from entrepreneur and smoothie van owner, Tom. Read about how he set up his food business safely, selling healthy drinks to his local community. https://food.blog.gov.uk/2023/05/04/swig-smoothies-healthy-drinks-van-gets-haccp-help-from-eho/

Are you setting up a new food business? Read about the advice Laura received from her Local Authority when starting her mobile milk vending machine business, Llaeth Llanfair. https://food.blog.gov.uk/2023/05/02/llaeth-llanfair-from-farm-to-vending-machine/