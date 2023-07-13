Changes approved at Rugby infant and primary schools increase early years options for parents and carers

Cabinet has approved a change of age range at three infant and primary schools in Rugby, to help provide greater flexibility for parents and carers looking for Early Years education.

Brownsover Community Infant School, Long Lawford Primary School and Nursery Hill Primary School will all change their age range from 3-11 years to 4-11 years. This is in response to national funding giving parents entitlement to 30 hours per week of funded education along with increased demand for funded places for two-year-olds.

The change in model at the schools will mean that the early years provision will no longer come via the maintained nursery classes but, instead, be a governor-led provision, via Community Facility Power.

This will not be subject to the same constraints that schools are, enabling greater flexibility in the times that the education can be offered and the ability to alter the offer, in line with demand, for greater cost-effectiveness.

The teaching will be carried out by members of staff and teaching assistants, alongside the Early Years lead in the school’s teaching staff. It follows a four-week consultation at all three schools in June.

The published admission number (PAN) for the main schools listed above will not be affected by these proposals and there will be no reduction in or substantial change to, the service provided by the schools. The change in age ranges will take effect as of 1 September.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “I’m delighted that by making these adjustments, schools are increasing their flexibility to support parents who have found accessing quality places for their children outside of school hours, difficult alongside their work commitments.

“We’ve listened to that feedback and we’re happy to make this decision. Schools play an important part in enabling families to contribute to the local economy and work whilst children are looked after and learning in a safe setting.

“These changes will not, in any way, affect the quality of provision that children will be receiving. It will help children with their development, provide high-quality teaching and care and ease their transition into full-time schooling.”