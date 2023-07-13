Approval given for Warwickshire’s new energy strategy and action plan

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet have approved the way forward on how it will reduce, use, generate, and measure its energy use.

Taking action to ensure Warwickshire has a sustainable future is a key strategic priority for Warwickshire County Council and sustainable energy management has a critical role to play in reaching the goal of becoming a net zero Council by 2030.

The new Energy Strategy and associated action plan will enable the Council to effectively address its energy needs by reducing consumption, optimising usage, generating renewable energy, and establishing the robust measurement mechanisms that will underpin this.

The Strategy primarily focuses on those property assets owned and occupied by the Council, such as Offices, Libraries, Children & Family Hubs, Business Centres, Fire Stations, Maintained Primary and Secondary Schools and Country Parks

However, the Council recognise that its energy consumption extends beyond these locations and also that it has a key role, working with partners, to

support Warwickshire residents and businesses to create greater energy security.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “The Energy Strategy has been informed by extensive engagement with stakeholders and acknowledges the scale of the challenge, recognising that establishing a low carbon estate will require significant financial investment.

“Our approach for sustainable energy management is not limited to the Council alone, and as part of our ambition to lead the County to be net zero by 2050 or earlier, this Strategy also extends its benefits by actively supporting Warwickshire residents and businesses in their pursuit of sustainable energy practices.

“In linking these three crucial elements—strategic priority, net zero objectives, and support for stakeholders—the Energy Strategy will pave the way to make Warwickshire sustainable now and for future generations.”

Following Cabinet’s approval, the Energy Strategy and supporting Action Plan will be formally published in August 2023 and reviewed after its first year in August 2024 and every three years thereafter.

A copy of the Cabinet report is available here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s31773/Energy%20Strategy.pdf

