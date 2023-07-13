Waterways magic captured: revealing the winners of the Warwickshire Waterways Photography Competition

See the winning and shortlisted photos showcasing nature, wildlife and tranquillity on Warwickshire’s canals and rivers

Following the submission of an overwhelming number of creative captures of Warwickshire’s waterways, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is delighted to share the winning entries.

The competition, organised by WCC, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Canal and River Trust, invited photography enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to submit their photos showcasing the theme of ‘nature and wildlife on the waterways’. It aligned with the Warwickshire Waterways Strategy 2021-2026, promoting the region's waterways as valuable community assets that enhance wellbeing, preserve heritage, and boost tourism.

An initial shortlisting process for each of the age groups (fifteen and under and sixteen and over) was completed by representatives from each of the organisations responsible for the competition. A public vote then took place through Facebook, with hundreds of people joining in to have their say by ‘liking’ their favourite photo. From this, two winners emerged, who have each received a £50 voucher for photography equipment from the Canal and River Trust, as well as having their winning shots displayed across WCC’s website and social media pages for all to see.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at WCC, said:

“The shortlisted images epitomise the tranquillity and natural beauty of our waterways, each in their own unique and creative way. We’ve seen pictures from across our county, from popular beauty spots to little-known local treasures, taken by people of all ages and backgrounds. It’s wonderful to think of people getting out in nature and being able to benefit from spending time near our canals and rivers while capturing these photos, and we hope seeing these stunning scenes will encourage many others to do the same!”

Winning images

Sixteen and over category winner:

Oxford Canal near Brinklow by Gillian Taylor Fifteen and under category winner:

Oxford Canal in Ansty by Lily Hobson, age 13 Shortlisted images Sixteen and over category: Stratford-upon-Avon Canal at Bishopton by Lesley

The River Arrow in Alcester by Elaine

Hill Farm Marina in Wootton Wawen by Darren

Oxford Canal at Clifton-upon-Dunsmore by Duncan

Bridge 34 in Lapworth by Damien Fifteen and under category: Bidford Grange Weir by Jack

Riverside Walk by the River Leam in Leamington by Arnie