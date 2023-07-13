Waterways magic captured: revealing the winners of the Warwickshire Waterways Photography Competition

A collage of images of canals and rivers

See the winning and shortlisted photos showcasing nature, wildlife and tranquillity on Warwickshire’s canals and rivers

 Following the submission of an overwhelming number of creative captures of Warwickshire’s waterways, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is delighted to share the winning entries.

The competition, organised by WCC, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Canal and River Trust, invited photography enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to submit their photos showcasing the theme of ‘nature and wildlife on the waterways’. It aligned with the Warwickshire Waterways Strategy 2021-2026, promoting the region's waterways as valuable community assets that enhance wellbeing, preserve heritage, and boost tourism.

An initial shortlisting process for each of the age groups (fifteen and under and sixteen and over) was completed by representatives from each of the organisations responsible for the competition. A public vote then took place through Facebook, with hundreds of people joining in to have their say by ‘liking’ their favourite photo. From this, two winners emerged, who have each received a £50 voucher for photography equipment from the Canal and River Trust, as well as having their winning shots displayed across WCC’s website and social media pages for all to see.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at WCC, said:

“The shortlisted images epitomise the tranquillity and natural beauty of our waterways, each in their own unique and creative way. We’ve seen pictures from across our county, from popular beauty spots to little-known local treasures, taken by people of all ages and backgrounds. It’s wonderful to think of people getting out in nature and being able to benefit from spending time near our canals and rivers while capturing these photos, and we hope seeing these stunning scenes will encourage many others to do the same!”

Winning images

Sixteen and over category winner:

Swans on the canal in ethereal rays of sunshine

Oxford Canal near Brinklow by Gillian Taylor

 

Fifteen and under category winner:

A sunset over a canal

Oxford Canal in Ansty by Lily Hobson, age 13

 

Shortlisted images

Sixteen and over category:

A sheepish looking otter in the canal

Stratford-upon-Avon Canal at Bishopton by Lesley

 

Frozen trees reflected on the still waters of a river

The River Arrow in Alcester by Elaine

 

A stunning sunset over a marina of canal boats

Hill Farm Marina in Wootton Wawen by Darren

 

Pretty colourful canal boats with trees and flowers reflected in the water

Oxford Canal at Clifton-upon-Dunsmore by Duncan

 

A bridge over a canal with swans and a weeping willow reflected in the water

Bridge 34 in Lapworth by Damien

 

Fifteen and under category:

Water rushing over rocks

Bidford Grange Weir by Jack

 

Tree roots, branches and foliage next to a river

Riverside Walk by the River Leam in Leamington by Arnie

 

The lights of a building reflected in the river at dusk

River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon by Oli

 

Published: 13th July 2023

