Swap Foster Care - Supervising Social Worker

TITLE: SUPERVISING SOCIAL WORKER Reports to: REGISTERED MANAGER/DEPUTY

BASED AT: SWAP FOSTER CARE PREMISES > HOME>EXTERNAL LOCATIONS AS NECESSARY.

PURPOSE: TO RECRUIT, ASSESS, TRAIN, SUPPORT AND SUPERVISE FOSTER PARENTS ENSURING

COMPLIANCE WITH STATUTORY AND POLICY REQUIREMENTS, TO DELIVER FOSTER CARE SERVICES

FOR VULNERABLE LOOKED AFTER CHILDREN THAT IS BOTH SAFE AND CONSISTNT WITH THEIR

WELFARE NEEDS.

SAFEGUARDING: Please note this post requires an Enhanced DBS [Disclosure and Barring Service]

check and your certificate must be either clear or, have been risk-assessed as adequate for

employment; those with ‘Specified’ offences will be refused employment and where subsequent

status checking identifies such offences may be subject to summary dismissal.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/DUTIES/ACCOUNTABILITY:

· UNDERTAKE RECRUITMENT ACTIVITY & TASKS TO IDENTIFY POTENTIAL FOSTER PARENTS

· ASSESS (UP TO 2X PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENT HOUSEHOLDS) AT ANY ONE TIME USING

BAAF [BRITISH ASSOCIATION OF ADOPTION & FOSTERING] COMPETENCY BASED

ASSESSMENT APPROACH AND TOOLS OR, SUCH OTHER TOOLS AND APPROACHES AS MAY

BE IDENTIFIED BY THE AGENCY

· TRAIN PROSPECTIVE AND APPROVED FOSTER PARENTS AND OTHERS (I.E. STUDENTS

CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE IN PLACEMENT, OTHER MEMBERS OF FOSTERING

HOUSEHOLDS)

· ATTEND SWAP FOSTER CARE FOSTERING PANEL ON SATURDAYS (GENERALLY BI-

MONTHLY – MAX 8x P/A.

· SUPERVISE FOSTER PARENTS: ENSURE REGULAR SUPERVISON IS HELD INCLUDING

UNANNOUNCED VISITS AS REQUIRED OF FOSTER HOUSEHOLDS ALLOCATED (We have

‘Protected Caseloads’ of 10-15 Foster Households).

· ATTEND MEETINGS (I.E: Placement Planning, LACR, PEPs, Disruption, Team, Foster Parents

& others as necessary) AND CONTRIBUTE AS NECESSARY.

· MAINTAIN A GOOD STANDARD OF ELECTRONIC AND WRITTEN RECORDS.

· SAFEGUARDING

· HEALTH & SAFETY – CONDUCTING HEALTH & SAFETY & RISK ASSESSMENTS.

· ENSURE ALL WORK IS IN LINE WITH STATUTORY PROVISIONS AND AGENCY POLICIES.

· CONTRIBUTING TO THE AGENCY ‘OUT OF HOURS’ (DUTY) SERVICE (ON AVERAGE ONE

WEEK EVERY MONTH).

· MAINTAINS OWN CONTINUOUS PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT (CPD) LOG.

SKILLS (ESSENTIAL):

· COMMUNICATION (WRITTEN, VERAL &

I.T.).

· ORGANISATIONAL (PLANNING,

PRIORITISING, RE-PRIORITISING,

MEETING DEADLINES)

· ASSESSMENT (TOOLS, MODELS,

ANALYTICAL)

· VALUES: ADP/AOP (STRATEGIES)

· KNOWLEDGE (RELEVANT LEGISLATION,

RELEVANT STANDARDS, RELEVANT

GOOD PRACTICE, RELEVANT RESEARCH,

SOCIAL WORK MODELS/PRACTICE)

· ABLE TO WORK AS PART OF A TEAM SKILLS (DESIRABLE): · PUNCTUALITY (TIME-KEEPING) · PRACTICE EDUCATION · LEADERSHIP · MANAGEMENT (STAFF/STUDENTS/FOSTER PARENTS/OTHERS). · COUNSELLING · HOLISTIC THERAPIES (I.E. HYPNOTHERAPY; TFT; OTHER. · TRAINING OTHERS (I.E. NVQ).

· ABLE TO WORK ON OWN INITIATIVE WITHIN STATUTORY AND AGENCY POLICY. · MAKE SOUND INFORMED CLEAR JUDGEMENTS. · ABILITY TO WORK UNDER PRESSURE. · USE SUPERVISION EFFECTIVELY

QUALIFICATION/S (ESSENTIAL):

· CQSW/DIPSW/BA/MA(HONS)/SW (OR

EQUIVALENCE ASSESSED AS

COMPARABLE BY THE AGENCY AND/OR

UK GOVERNMENTAL BODIES)

· FULL UK (CLEAR*) DRIVING LICENCE

[ANY CONVICTIONS CAUTIONS POINTS

DISQUALIFICATIONS WILL BE RISK

ASSESSED].

· Registered with and maintains THEIR

registration currently with the Social

Work England or ITS successor where

relevant.

· Overseas applicants: Right to work. QUALIFICATIONS (DESIRABLE): · SOCIAL WORK PRACTICE EDUCATION · MANAGEMENT QUALIFICATION · COUNSELLING · OTHER 1ST/DEGREE/MASTERS QUALIFICATION IN A RELATED SUBJECT (I.E. PSYCHOLOGY, EARLY YEARS EDUCATION ETC.). · TRAINING QUALIFICATION (i.e. TRAINER SKILLS G&G 7300/OTHER. · NVQ ASSESSOR. · NNEB/EQUIVALENT. · HEALTH & SAFTEY CERTIFICATE · FIRST AID TRAINING

EXPERIENCE/S (ESSENTIAL):

· STATUTORY CHILDREN WORK.

· ASSESSMENTS (CORE/RISK/NLAF).

· INVOLVEMENT IN STATUTORY

CHILDCARE MEETINGS (I.E.

LACR/PEPS).

· CONDUCTING HOME VISITS.

· REPORT WRITING.

· MAKING SOUND JUDGEMENTS.

· WORKING IN A BUSY ENVIRONMENT.

· SUPPORTING COLLEAGUES. EXPERIENCE (DESIRABLE): · BAAF FORM F/EQUIVALENT · FOSTERING (SUPERVISION/PLACEMENTS) · ADOPTION · CARE PLANNING · CASE REVIEW · COURT WORK · PRACTICE EDUCATION/ON-SITE SUPERVISOR

PERSONAL SKILLS: IDEALLY THE APPLICANT WILL BE ABLE TO DEMONSTRATE A SOUND

UNDERSTANDING OF CHILD CARE WORK AS A QUALIFIED/EXPERIENCED PRACTITIONER AND HAVE

GOOD ORGANSIATIONAL SKILLS.

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO BUILD EFFECTIVE WORKING RELATIONSHIPS WITH OUR STAFF TEAM, FOSTER

PARENTS AND PROFESSIONAL COLLEAGUES WITHIN AND EXTERNAL TO THE AGENCY. A GOOD

‘COMPLETER-FINISHER’ YOU WILL BE ABLE TO ADOPT A ‘TASK-CENTRED’ APPROACH TO YOUR

WORK ENSURING CLEAR OBJECTVES AND DEADLINES ARE MET WITHIN TIMESCALES - AT TIMES

UNDER PRESSURE. MOTIVATING AND LEADING OTHERS, (PARTICUALRLY FOSTER PARENTS) OFTEN

THROUGH CHALLENGES, YOU WILL USE EFFECTIVE STRATEGIES TO SUSTAIN AND MAINTAIN FOSTER

PLACEMENTS OF LOOKED AFTER CHILDREN.

YOU WILL BE A GOOD ROLE MODEL AND AMBASSADOR FOR THE AGENCY WITH EXTERNAL

PARTNERS AND STATUTORY AGENCIES SUCH AS OFSTED (Office for Standards in Education).

YOU WILL IDEALLY HAVE A SOUND UNDERSTANDING OF CHILDCARE LAW AND ITS APPLICATION PREFERABLY IN A FOSTERING SETTING AND BE ABLE TO WORK TO PROCEDURAL GUIDELINES EFECTIVELY AND EFFICIENTLY WHILST MAINTAINING QUALITY OF THE SERVICES YOU DELIVER.

REMUNERATION:

FREQUENCY – MONTHLY

RATE:

· L1/QSW/SSW (NEWLY-

QUALIFIED)>£30,950.00

· L2/SQW/S-SSW/SENIOR £ £32,000.00 -

£33,950.00.

· L3/QSW/S-SSW/SENIOR PRACTITIONER

PRACTICE EDUCATOR - £35,500.00 -

£39,000.00

· All salaries are negotiable after offer

subject to market rationalisation

against current salaries.

· (SUBJECT TO REVIEW). Leave: Starting at 27 and rising to 30 days Annual Leave P/A (Pro-rata) in line with length of service. Hours: 37 (09.00 – 17.00 Mon-Thurs; Fri: 16.30). Days: Mon-Fri (some occasional weekend and out of hours working). i.e. Foster Panels. Paid Sick Leave: 5 x days per annum. Additional 5 x days if COVID positive related. Overtime: authorised hours worked over those agreed are claimed as TOIL (Time-off-in-lieu) where authorised and taken as agreed & authorised. Pension: Swap Foster Care operates an employer/employee statutory pension scheme through the People’s Pension Provider with equitable contributions.

TRAINING/CONTINUOUS PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: STAFF ARE ENCOURAGED AND

SUPPORTED TO MAINTAIN THEIR CONTINUOUS PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT REQUIREMENTS

THROUGH:

· PARTICIPATION IN ON-SITE AND OFF-SITE TRAINING ON 1:1 AND IN GROUPS (I.E. FCSGM –

FOSTER CARE SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS) & TRAINING - GENERALLY MONTHLY.

· REGULAR MONTHLY FORMAL SUPERVISION.

· READING – FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT (ARTICLES, MAGAZINES, BOOKS,

RESEARCH).

· RESEARCH – KEEPING UP TO DATE WITH NEW DEVELOPMENTS AND IDEAS.

· FORMAL RELEVANT EXTERNAL TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES (UP TO 5 X DAYS PER ANNUM).

· COMPETENCY BASED ASSESSMENT TRAINING PROVIDED WHERE REQUIRED.

KIRSTI DE SMET -

REGISTERED MANAGER (RM)

LORRAINE WALKER

RESPONSIBLE INDIVIDUAL (RI)

To apply, or learn more please email: dominique.cawthorne@swapfostercare.org