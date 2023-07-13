Alcester Homecare - Carer Evenings and Weekends

Carer Eve/Wknds - 25K p/a FTE Travel paid @ FULL rate, 35p/mile

Job description

Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to work within a team that truly cares and listens?

We at Alcester Home Care, pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality service to our clients.

Our aim is to ensure that we enable our clients to remain as independent as possible, for as long as possible.

What makes us different?

We care about the people who work for us

You are what makes us special, and we listen…

We hold regular staff meetings to ensure our team can voice their opinions and ideas.

You are an integral part of the team, your ideas help to enhance creativity and a fresh approach.

We have an open office policy, you are always welcome to pop in for a chat and a cuppa.

No rushed visits!!

We really do have the best team from Directors, Management, and Carers.

Come join our Team!!

The benefits of joining:

No previous experience needed, we provide full training

£10.50 - £13 per hour + travel and mileage + double pay on bank holidays

Travel and Wait Time paid at YOUR FULL HOURLY RATE .

. £100 Induction/Probation Bonus

Paid mileage at 35p per mile

Weekend Enhancements @ 13/hr guarenteed rate

Uniforms provided

Paid DBS Checks

Full paid Induction Training

Access to Early Pay (Access 50% of your pay ahead of payroll)

Paid Shadowing

Pension scheme

Bonus Reward Scheme for referring new carers, up to £100

Access to fully funded NVQ training, up to level 5

An outstanding management team to support you all the way

Requirements:

Able to use initiative and able to work as a team and independently.

A strong desire to care and be compassionate.

Desirable NVQ Level 2/3, options to enrol onto funded qualification.

Desirable ability to drive with a FULL licence and Class A Business Insurance.

Ensure all mandatory training is completed in a timely manner

No experience needed as full training will be given

Access to our Digital Care planning system, Access Care Planner.

Access to our E-Learning system

Alternate weekend availability is desirable

Full Driving licence and access to a vehicle.

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Ideal Candidate would be:

Kind and compassionate

Patient and willing

Be able to promote independence, life skills and choices

A good communicator

Work well within a team

Be able to support daily living tasks such as: personal hygiene, shopping, laundry, cleaning, preparing meals/fluids, companionship, medication, outings and many more.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Part-time hours: 6 - 40 per week

Salary: £10.50-£13.00 per hour

Benefits:

Company events

Company pension

Flexitime

On-site parking

Referral programme

Store discount

Day range:

Every weekend

Monday to Friday

Weekends only

Physical setting:

Homecare

Shift:

10 hour shift

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Night shift

Application question(s):

Do you have a valid driving licence and access to a car?

Work Location: On the road

To Learn more, please phone, email or visit:

Phone 01789 765468

Web http://www.alcesterhomecareagency.co.uk

Email office@alcesterhomecareagency.co.uk

Registered Address Alcester Home Care, Great Alne Park, Park Lane, Great Alne, Warwickshire, B49 6HS.