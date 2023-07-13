Carers Trust Heart of England - Caring Together Warwickshire Focus Groups
Your opinion matters!
Join Our Website Focus Group
Do you have an eye for detail? Do you enjoy using the internet? Are you someone who likes to access websites for information you are looking for? If so, we need your help. We're looking at organising a series of focus groups, both in person and online to help us develop our website.
We're interested in hearing:
- What content you would like to see on the site
- Your ideas on how to make the site more user friendly
- Your thoughts on the websites design
- What features you would like to see added
If you can spare a few hours to make a difference, please email comms@carerstrusthofe.org.uk to register your interest in attending one of our focus groups.