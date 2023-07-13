Carers Trust Heart of England - Caring Together Warwickshire Focus Groups

Your opinion matters!

Join Our Website Focus Group

Do you have an eye for detail? Do you enjoy using the internet? Are you someone who likes to access websites for information you are looking for? If so, we need your help. We're looking at organising a series of focus groups, both in person and online to help us develop our website.

We're interested in hearing:

What content you would like to see on the site

Your ideas on how to make the site more user friendly

Your thoughts on the websites design

What features you would like to see added

If you can spare a few hours to make a difference, please email comms@carerstrusthofe.org.uk to register your interest in attending one of our focus groups.