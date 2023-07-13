Over 33,000 visits to Warm Welcome locations in Warwickshire

Warm Welcome locations across Warwickshire were visited over 33,000 times over the winter, with many locations continuing to offer support into the summer months.

Warwickshire County Council worked with district and borough councils and the Warwickshire Rural Community Council to provide over 150 Warm Welcome locations operating across the county, including libraries, museums, fire stations and community venues, providing cost of living support, a sense of community and a place to stay safe and warm. Wraparound elements provide connections to vital resources like Citizens Advice, Act on Energy, housing advice and the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme.

Warwickshire libraries have witnessed remarkable success with the introduction of warm hubs. Existing sessions and events taking place in libraries were enhanced to include hot drinks and refreshments, and 980 events took place between December 2022 and February 2023. These sessions attracted an impressive total of 13,762 visitors across the Library Service. Visitors took part in engaging activities such as board games, model making and crafts, and customers praised the wonderful service and community spirit of the events.

Mobile libraries also played a crucial role, improving accessibility for residents and extending the reach of the initiative to more remote communities by visiting 18 different venues across Warwickshire.

Fire stations across Warwickshire also provided spaces for people to spend time. Visitor comments included: “It’s a good opportunity to meet new people, stay warm and be given advice about fire safety” and “Really calm atmosphere and everyone really friendly and willing to answer questions.”

Warwickshire Rural Community Council (WRCC) distributed county council funding to 71 hubs within Warwickshire (out of their network of 88 hubs in the county), with almost 21,000 visitors taking advantage of around 1,400 sessions which included indoor exercise, cooking and children’s activities. 13 of the new hubs are becoming permanent WRCC Warm Hubs, with more continuing to run events independently into the warmer months.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said:

“These continue to be challenging times for many individuals and families within our community. The establishment of the Warm Welcome locations provides not only practical support but also a much-needed sense of belonging and connection. We understand the importance of creating spaces where residents can find the assistance they need, access vital resources, and engage in activities that promote wellbeing. The Warm Welcome initiative is our commitment to supporting and uplifting those who may be facing difficulties, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that no one feels alone or unsupported during these difficult times.

“These hubs embody our community powered approach, and it is wonderful to see how our local communities respond to challenges by working together to support the people of Warwickshire.”

For more information about WRCC Warm Hubs which are offering sessions year-round, visit their Warm Hub webpages.

Further support for Warwickshire residents, such as help paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Cost of Living website.