Warwickshire’s young people continue to stay in education, employment or training

Fantastic news again for young people in Warwickshire as, for the sixth consecutive year, 16- and 17-year-olds are staying in education, employment or training opportunities,

A report from the Department for Education (DfE) on 6 July 2023, has shown that, once again, Warwickshire is one of the most successful Counties in the country for ensuring its 16- and 17-year-old residents (total population of this age range approx. 11,977) are either in education, employment or training.

The DfE require all local authorities to collect and report information about a young person’s post-16 activity on a monthly basis. Warwickshire’s numbers of young people either not in education, employment or training (NEET) are currently standing at less than both the regional (West Midlands) and national averages.

Warwickshire has 94.5% (approx. 11,318) of 16- and 17-year-olds participating in education and training. Warwickshire has a higher proportion of participation than that of England and the West Midlands. Of those, Warwickshire has 5.2% (approx. 622) of 16- and 17-year-olds participating in apprenticeships (this is an improvement from 4.3% in 2022).

Warwickshire has 1.7% (approximately 203) of 16- and 17-year-olds not in education employment or training (equal to proportion of young people in 2022 and down from 2% in 2021) and 1.6% (approximately 191) of young people whose post 16 education, employment or training activities were not known (this is an improvement from 1.7% in 2022 and 2% in 2021). This gives a combined score of 3.3% (a slight improvement from 3.4% in 2022 and 3.8% in 2021) which compares to the West Midlands and England averages of 5.2%.

This marks a trend in which Warwickshire has been excelling in recent years and the county is now placed amongst the highest performing areas of England, based on comparable local authority areas (size/population etc). Since 2017, Warwickshire has consistently reported significant improvement in the reduction of the numbers of young people who were NEET, including those 16- and 17-year-olds whose activity is not known.

All local authorities are required to collect and report information on a young person’s post-16 activity, so that the government can publish a national reports and an overall scorecard.

The DfE can then monitor those 16- and 17-year-olds who are not taking part in education, employment and training, (known as NEETs). The department also introduced a new headline measure in 2016 to include those young people whose activity is not known.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "This Council’s commitment to the growth and success of our young people is something that we are rightly proud of. Once again, we celebrate as our 16- and 17-year-olds shine in education, employment, and training opportunities for the sixth consecutive year. The recent report from the Department for Education reaffirms Warwickshire as one of the most successful counties in the country, ensuring that our young residents are actively engaged in their futures.

“With our numbers of young people not in education, employment, or training standing below regional and national averages, we continue to prioritise their development and provide pathways to success. This year, only 1.7% of our 16- and 17-year-olds are in a NEET situation, a significant improvement from previous years, while our combined score of 3.3% showcases our dedication to supporting their post-16 education, employment, or training activities. These figures position Warwickshire among the highest performing areas in England and are a testament to our ongoing efforts.

“Since 2017, we have consistently witnessed remarkable progress in reducing the number of young people who were NEET. Through our comprehensive data collection and reporting, we contribute to the national reports and overall scorecard that aid the Department for Education in monitoring and addressing the needs of NEETs.

“The Council remains steadfast in our mission to empower our young generation, ensuring their seamless transition into adulthood and fostering a bright future for all. Together, we will continue to cultivate an environment where every young person can thrive and contribute to the prosperity of our county."

More information about Warwickshire’s support for NEET children in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/neet