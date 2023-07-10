Rugby Borough CPE Variation K - Brinklow Road Junction, Ansty

Following on from formal consultation, Warwickshire County Council are making the CPE variation order as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 114 kB)

Statment of Reasons (PDF, 66 kB)

Rugby CPE Consolidation Order (PDF, 1455 kB)

Rugby CPE Variation K Order (PDF, 85 kB)

PTRO23-001-01 (PDF, 427 kB)

DE77 (PDF, 664 kB)

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.