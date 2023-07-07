Galanos House took a wonderful holiday to Weston Super Mare. Or should we say SUPER Weston Mare!

We had a fab trip to Weston Super Mare thanks to the tireless efforts of Denise (our fab driver), Mandy & Sam- 3 Brill maidens. We had more laughs and surprises you could shake a walking stick at thanks to these lovely girls. We first visited the Jill Dando Memorial Gardens, a lovely place with neat lawns, fishpond and blooming flowers, it was ab fab! Then the pier- this was buzzing like bugs on steroids, to see us hopping around like kangaroos was a sight to see. We gorged on rock candy and ice cream- melting down our chins and everywhere else- just like kids againYIPPEE! Just picture… fish and chips on the lawn by the seafront! The salt air- seagulls eyeing our din din, the taste of the crispy fish and golden chips- a proper seaside feast. We licked our lips and grinned like Cheshire cats relishing every bite, yum yum. Then a ride along the coast to Sandy Point, singing like a bunch of loons, people staring at. “They must have escaped” they cried, sheer bliss. Our hotel- The view of the sea at sunrise was like a dream. Evenings were spent on the lawn, just talking rubbish, and laughing ‘til our sides ached. The hotel staff thought we had lost our marbles but didn’t seem to mind. The beds were so comfortable I could have slept for a month and the food was terrific-all so perfect. All in all, Weston Super Mare was an adventure full of wacky times we won’t forget. This was made possible by our amazing carers and Galanos management. A heartfelt thanks from your residents for your organising, exceptional dedication, love and all the memories that we will cherish for years to come. This wonderful trip was made truly exceptional because of you, and we were all impressed with your contacts with those in very, very high places giving us such perfect weatherWell done!